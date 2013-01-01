King Lee
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King Lee (96 min, 2013)
The mostly untrue true story of a young mayor in the 1970s whose ambition is only matched by his corruption.
"★★★½ It’s just a really unique film. And a fun one to boot."
- Mark Bell, Film Threat
"King Lee is hands-down the nuttiest political satire in... cinema history."
- Bill DeLapp, Syracuse New Times
More information at WeForLee.com
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King Lee (Deluxe Edition)Watch and download DRM-free movie, plus making-of featurette, cast & crew commentary, deleted scenes, special effects reel, screen tests and more!
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King Lee (Standard Edition)Watch now and download DRM-free movie.