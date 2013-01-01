King Lee (96 min, 2013)

The mostly untrue true story of a young mayor in the 1970s whose ambition is only matched by his corruption.

"★★★½ It’s just a really unique film. And a fun one to boot."

- Mark Bell, Film Threat

"King Lee is hands-down the nuttiest political satire in... cinema history."

- Bill DeLapp, Syracuse New Times

More information at WeForLee.com