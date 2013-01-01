RT @IndieReign: .@KingLeeMovie is a feature-length comedy new to IndieReign. Watch it on IndieReign for $5.00: http://t.co/HWwhs4b5Rr #Supp…
King Lee
-
Watch Anytime
-
Download DRM Free
King Lee (96 min, 2013)
The mostly untrue true story of a young mayor in the 1970s whose ambition is only matched by his corruption.
"★★★½ It’s just a really unique film. And a fun one to boot."
- Mark Bell, Film Threat
"King Lee is hands-down the nuttiest political satire in... cinema history."
- Bill DeLapp, Syracuse New Times
More information at WeForLee.com
-
King Lee (Deluxe Edition)Watch and download DRM-free movie, plus making-of featurette, cast & crew commentary, deleted scenes, special effects reel, screen tests and more!
-
King Lee (Standard Edition)Watch now and download DRM-free movie.
-
-
King Lee can now be seen on @IndieReign! Check it out: http://t.co/KGXkS9ZpqV
-
Get the 41,481th most popular movie on Amazon for 25% off on Createspace! Use the coupon code G5G4VQE4 http://t.co/PR9yceplb5
-
Reminder: this is the podcast that talks bad movies MT @windupfilms: the producers + star of @KingLeeMovie stop by - http://t.co/HgyeAc5KHL
-
Uh, make that 2 ways. http://t.co/GK9DvPicZB is shutting down! RT @KingLeeMovie Three ways to watch KING LEE: http://t.co/7p4M291vDv
-
Three ways to watch KING LEE this weekend: http://t.co/yZQmg5WfI8
-
Who's going as the charismatic mayor of a Rust Belt city in the 1970s?
-
KING LEE is now available on @vhx! Cheap! http://t.co/XO5iKU6wkC
-
RT @BridgeStreetTV: We are chatting with the makers of "King Lee." Tune in now to see how you can see the film for free!
-
KING LEE is now available on DVD and streaming! http://t.co/yZQmg5WfI8